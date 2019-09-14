Accident in Bowling Green With Minor Injuries and One Arrested

0 Shares

On Thursday just before 3PM, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of 8100 Nashville Road due to a collision between a semi and a passenger car. The investigation concluded that operator of the passenger car, 35 year old, Jonathan Forshee, was intoxicated by unknown substances at the time of the collision. While Forshee was operating the vehicle, he crossed into oncoming traffic and into the path of the semi operated by 61 year old, Charles Nanney. Both received minor injury and Forshee was placed under arrest. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Medical Center EMS and the investigation is ongoing.