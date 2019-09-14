Accident in Glasgow at Intersection of Veterans Outer Loop and Walmart

0 Shares

Two women were involved in a Glasgow accident Wednesday. Police say one of them was injured.

According to a news release, the Glasgow Police Department responded to an injury accident at the intersection of Veterans Outer Loop and Walmart.

Police say a 1999 Pontiac was traveling northbound on Veterans Outer Loop when it collided with a 2017 Nissan. Danielle Sweeney was driving the Pontiac. Shirley Reed of Park City was driving the Nissan.

Police say the collision happened when Reed was attempting to turn left out of Wal-Mart.

Reed was transported by Barren/Metcalfe EMS for her injuries. Sweeney was not injured.