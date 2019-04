on 04/08/2019 |

0 Shares

According to the 911 activity report for April 8, the Austin Tracy and Temple Hill Volunteer Fire Departments responded to a house fire yesterday around 3:30 p.m.

An accident with injury occured yesterday around 5 p.m. The Barren-Metcalfe EMS, Barren County Sheriff’s Office and East Barren Volunteer Fire Department responded.