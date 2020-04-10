Adair County confirms COVID-19 surge at nursing facility, one transferred to T.J. Samson Hospital

178 Shares

COLUMBIA, Ky. – Adair County confirmed 32 cases of COVID-19 Friday morning, and a majority of those cases appeared in a nursing home.

Summitt Manor nursing home discovered its first case of coronavirus last week. The nursing home was able to gain access to tests for all staff and residents, and 23 residents and one staff member tested positive. That staff member was immediately sent home and won’t return until medically appropriate, officials confirmed.

Shawn Crabtree, an official with the Lake Cumberland District Health Department, said he thought one resident was transferred to T.J. Samson Hospital Thursday night after developing additional respiratory complications. He also clarified the total number of cases could be 32 or 33. The number is variable because one person lives in another county, according to Crabtree.

Six cases of coronavirus were identified last week at Summitt Manor, and those patients were moved from the facility. Some may have returned, Crabtree said. He said 29 residents and four staff members have tested positive in total, however some staff members’ tests are outstanding. One person died at the nursing facility last week.

In an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19, Summitt Manor said one hall will be converted to a COVID-19 unit. That unit will be closed from the rest of the facility, and staff members working in the unit will remain in the unit. Food services will also be seperate for that portion of the facility.

As for personal protective equipment (PPE), officials said Summitt Manor has sufficient supplies.

“They’re OK right now,” Crabtree said.

Gale Cowan, Adair County Judge/Executive, said misinformation began to populate social media Thursday.

“We’ve had a lot of rumors spread around yesterday,” Cowan said.

Officials explained information was not released due to several factors.

“We just thought it would create more chaos to release it last night when everybody was in the middle of the event, trying to get the patients moved in the facility, trying to contact people, trying to mobilize our response,” Crabtree said.

Cowan said she agreed with Crabtree in regard to the postponement of the announcement of the cases. Many insisted the information be shared, but that’s not what officials wanted to do in light of the developing situation.

“My phone has blew up all night,” Cowan said. “If you’re not directly associated with them, I’m going to disagree. You don’t need to know, you want to know.”

