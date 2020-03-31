Adair County resident tests positive for COVID-19 at T.J. Samson Hospital

73 Shares

This story was updated at 3:30 p.m. March 31, 2020. The patient tested positive in Barren County, but is specified as an Adair County resident, making it the first case in Adair County and the second to appear at T.J. Samson Hospital.

GLASGOW, Ky. – T.J. Regional Health confirmed Tuesday a second case of COVID-19 within a week at T.J. Samson Hospital.

A patient from Adair County was treated at T.J. Health Columbia and then admitted to the hospital in Glasgow. While the virus was confirmed in Glasgow, the case is marked as the first incident of COVID-19 in Adair County.

The patient was discharged before the results came back and is at home recovering, a T.J. Regional Health news release said.

That patient was treated in the designated COVID-19 unit and was discharged under isolation protocol.

Visitation continues to be restricted at T.J. Regional Health’s facilities. Those entering facilities will continue to be screened, the news release said.

“Now more than ever, it’s important to please call our hotline before seeking treatment if you or someone you know is concerned about symptoms or exposure,” said Neil Thornbury, CEO of T.J. Regional Health. “The hotline is staffed by registered nurses, who can help answer any questions and provide clinical direction. The local hotline number is 270-651-4400.”

T.J. Regional Health offers a coronavirus resource page on the T.J. Regional Health website. Updates are also posted via T.J. Regional Health’s Facebook page.

