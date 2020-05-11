0 Shares

Addison Grace McCoy, age 10, of Glasgow, died Saturday, May 9, 2020. She was born in Glasgow on May 19, 2009 to Morgan Leigh Coomer and Christopher Matthew McCoy. Addison was an upcoming 6th grader at Temple Hill Elementary. She loved to sing, dance, to Tik Tok and to play with her cousins. She attended Faith United Methodist and Wisdom Faith Church. In addition to her parents, she is survived by one sister, Kinsleigh McCoy of Glasgow; paternal grandparents, Chris McCoy and Angie of Oakland and Becky Hamlett and Randall of Glasgow; maternal step-grandfather, Greg Bartley; maternal grandfather, J.W. Coomer; great maternal grandparents, Harold and Sharon Denham of Glasgow and Julia Coomer of Hiseville; paternal great-grandparents, Joyce McCoy of Edmonton, Marie and Mach Warren of Summer Shade and Charles and Connie Walker of Tompkinsville; several aunts, uncles, cousins, friends from school and everyone in the community also survive. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Leslie Bartley and paternal great grandfather, Marshall McCoy. A private funeral service will be held Wednesday, May 13th, at Wisdom Faith Community Church with burial in Refuge Cemetery. A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to help pay for funeral expenses. A.F. Crow & Son is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Addison McCoy.

