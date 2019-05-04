Logo


ADDITIONAL ARREST MADE IN METCALFE COUNTY ATV BURGLARY

on 04/05/2019 |
Last Tuesday, the Metcalfe County Sheriff’s Office initiated an investigation into the theft of an ATV from a residence on Columbia Road in Metcalfe County. Information received during the course of the investigation led to the recovery of the ATV.

On Monday, the ATV was located on Slater Road in Metcalfe County. As a result, Franklin W. Jones , 24, of Edmonton, was arrested and charged with “Receiving Stolen Property Under $10,000”. He was lodged in the Barren County Jail.

Further investigation resulted in the arrest of Ricky A. Jones , 20, of Edmonton on Wednesday. Ricky was charged with the offenses of “Burglary, third degree,” and “Theft By Unlawful Taking $500 or more.”

Ricky Jones was previously lodged in the Adair County Jail. Deputy Jarrod Steele is the lead investigator and arresting officer. He was assisted by other members of the Metcalfe County Sheriff’s Office and KSP Trooper Ricky Cross.

