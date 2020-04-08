Additional COVID-19 case appears in Barren County

10 Shares

GLASGOW, Ky. — Another reported case of COVID-19 appeared in Barren County Wednesday. The case is the third confirmed incident of coronavirus in Barren County.

The Barren River District Health Department has confirmed 68 cases in the district. Gov. Andy Beshear said Wednesday was the largest increase in COVID-19 cases across the commonwealth. He confirmed 204 new cases totaling 1,346 cases across the state. At least 339 people have recovered and 205 are hospitalized, and 93 people are hospitalized in intensive care units. Eight people have died.

In other cases, Butler County has five, Edmonson County has six, Hart has one, Logan County has four, Simpson County has 14, and Warren County has 35. The district has one death reported from COVID-19.

“We are at our escalation,” Gov. Andy Beshear said.

While Beshear said Kentucky has not reached its peak, social distancing and other practices remain crucial to curb the increase in cases.

“Even when we’re doing it right, even though we are, there is still escalation,” Beshear said.

Beshear did not confirm the additional case during his Wednesday briefing, however the BRDHD confirmed the Barren case around 4:30 p.m.

Stay home

If you are worried-well, please stay home. Call the Kentucky State Hotline at 1 (800) 722-5725 or the Barren River District Health Department’s Local COVID-19 Information Line at (270) 781-8039.

Going to a hospital or doctor’s office adds to a higher concentration of people and overwhelms medical staff.

Call for advice

If you are ill, but would not have sought care if not for COVID-19, do not seek in-person care at an emergency room, hospital, or doctor’s office.

Instead, call your local healthcare provider or local health department.

Seek care

If you are sick and feel you have an emergency, please call your doctor or seek medical care.

Hospitals and medical staff across the Commonwealth stand ready to serve you.

When to call 911 for emergencies

Call 911 if you:

o Have difficulty breathing or are choking o Have an allergic reaction o Have symptoms of heart attack or stroke o Are confused, dizzy, or disoriented o Have difficulty walking, seeing, or speaking o Have sudden severe pain

Do not call 911 if you:

o Want information on COVID-19 o Need a ride to your doctor’s office o Have mild symptoms such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath; call your doctor or local health department o Want to get tested for COVID-19

For questions about COVID-19, call Kentucky’s COVID-19 Hotline at (800) 722-5725, BRDHD’s COVID-19 Information Line at 270-781-8039, visit www.barrenriverhealth.org/covid-19-information, or https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19.

To report non-compliance, call Kentucky’s Non-Compliance Reporting Hotline at 1-833-597-2337, report online at https://secure.kentucky.gov/formservices/Labor/KYSAFER, or call BRDHD’s COVID-19 Information Line at 270-781-8039.

