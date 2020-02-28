Advance tickets for Sunday’s Girls regional opener

0 Shares

The Glasgow Lady Scotties will play in the opening game of the 4th regional tournament on Sunday, March 1 at 2:00 p.m. vs. Russell Co at E.A. Diddle Arena on the campus of Western Kentucky University. Advance tickets will be on sale Saturday from 12 noon until 2 pm in the foyer of Glasgow High School. Presale tickets are $6 or $8 at the gate.

With the Lady Scotties playing on Sunday, the Spring Meet the Scotties schedule will remain the same as previously scheduled. Spring Meet the Scotties will be held Monday, March 2 with a meal served at 5:00 p.m. in the cafeteria at Glasgow High School with player introductions beginning at 6:00 p.m. in the GHS gymnasium.

