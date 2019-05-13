0 Shares

Agnes Rebecca Meredith, 65, of Rockfield passed away at 3:00 AM Saturday May 11, 2019 at her home.

The Rockcastle County native was a homemaker. She was a daughter of the late Chester Robinson and Ada Bond Robinson.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Wednesday at Gravil Funeral Home with burial to follow in Jock Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 11:00 AM Wednesday.