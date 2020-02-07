0 Shares

Albert H. Emberton, 64, of Tompkinsville, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, February 6th, while in the company of family, at his residence.

Albert was born in Tompkinsville, Kentucky on March 15, 1955, a son of the late Burnell (Turner) and Everett (R. H) Emberton. He was united in marriage to Dannetta (Fox) Emberton on October 21, 1977. Albert was a

1973 high school graduate of Gamaliel, owner of Emberton Cabinet Company Inc. for 35 years, and also was a Financial Representative for Woodmen Life Insurance since 2001. He was a member, deacon and song leader of Old Tompkinsville Baptist Church.

Albert is survived by his wife of 42 years, Dannetta (Fox) Emberton; two daughters, Amanda D., wife of Joshua Paul Birge, of Bowling Green, KY; Maree D. Emberton, of White House, TN; a sister, Geraldine Pennington, wife of William; six brothers, Roger Ted, husband of Debra Emberton, Jimmy Darrell, husband of Joyce Emberton, all of Tompkinsville, KY; Morris Lynn, husband of Wanda Emberton, of Glasgow, KY; David Leon, husband of Kim Emberton, of Celina, TN; Joe Edward, husband of Latisha Emberton, of Ft. Run, KY; Michael Wayne, husband of Linda Emberton, of Scottsville, KY; two grandchildren, Alice Emberton Karasuda and Simone Birge; several nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm Sunday, February 9, 2020, at Anderson-Bartley Funeral Home with burial in the Neal Cemetery. Mike Gammons will officiate the service. Visitation will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020, from 12:00 pm until 8:00 pm and Sunday morning from 10:00 am until time for the service.

Alternate expressions of sympathy may be made to the Hosparus Health Barren River in memory of Albert and can be made in the office at Anderson-Bartley Funeral Home.

