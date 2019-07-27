0 Shares

Albert Owen Gibson age 95 of Edmonton passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019 at

his home. He was the son of the late Willie and Eula Garmon Gibson. Albert was

a farmer and member of the Goodson Chapel Methodist Church. Albert served in

in the United States Navy during World War II. Funeral services will be held 2:00

PM Monday at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with burial in the Pleasant Hill

Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM Sunday and after 9:00

AM Monday at the funeral home. He is survived by his wife Edna and two sons.

Teddy and Terry “Stick” Gibson all of Edmonton. One brother and two sisters.

Leon Gibson of Edmonton, Kathleen Savage of Glasgow and Lona Ruth Shive of

Edmonton. One grandson Jonathan (Kathi) Gibson of White House, Tennessee.

Two great grandchildren Tenley and Tessa Gibson. Besides his parents he was

preceded in death by a son Tony Gibson. Three brothers and three sisters. Lonzo,

Lenice and Lonnie Gibson. Christine Phelps, Irene Fields and Magdelene Phelps.