Aldene Hiebert Schneider, age 86 of Fountain Run, KY passed away April 17,2020 at NHC Health Care in Glasgow, KY. Aldene was born in Kansas, on January 29, 1934, a daughter of the late Albert and Helena (Ensz) Hiebert. She married Marvin Dean Schneider on September 20, 1953 in Hillsboro, KS. Marvin preceded her in death on June 28, 2011. Mrs. Schneider was a homemaker, she was co-owner of a Farm Supply Store in Walnut Hill, FL, and was a LPN. She was a member of Fountain Run Mennonite Church. She is survived by two daughters and sons-in-laws, Rita and Greg Eicher of Fountain Run, KY; Jan and Randy Dirks, of Cheraw, SC; sister, Joyce Funk,and husband, Virgil, of Topeka, KS; brother, Ron Hiebert, and wife,Marilyn, of Hillsboro, KS; and daughter-in-law, Denise Faircloth (Wayne),of Albertsville, AL; 11 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren also survive. Due to the current situations and regulations of COVID-19, all services will be private. Burial will be in Walnut Hill Memorial Garden in Walnut Hill, FL. Arrangements are under the direction of Fountain Run Funeral Home.

