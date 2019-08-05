WCLU

ALEX EDWARD GROSS

Alex Edward Gross, 86, of Edmonton, KY passed away Tuesday, May 7th, at Metcalfe Health Care Center. Mr. Gross was born on July 12, 1932, a son of the late Nell (Taylor) and George Gross.

Other than his parents he is preceded in death by his wife, Lucille Gearlds Gross.

He is survived by two daughters, Diane Blythe, of Edmonton, KY; Darnell Buturm, of Red Boiling Springs, TN; four sons, Eddie Gross, Mark Gross, Neil Gross, all of Tompkinsville, KY, and Billy Gross, of Franklin, KY. Three step sons, William, Jerry, and Cecil Pennington, all of Tompkinsville, KY; 21 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren also survive. Four sisters, Edna, Katy, Maggie and Catherine.

Funeral Services will be held at Yokley Trible Funeral Home at 1:00 P.M. on Friday, May 10th, 2019.
Visitation is Friday 10:00 A.M.-1:00 P.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home.
Burial is in Old Mt. Herman Cemetery.

