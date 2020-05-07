0 Shares

Alfreda Moody was born July 14, 1936 in Franklin County, Alabama. She was married for 65 years to Edward Lee Moody and had two children, Aza Lee and Edward Layne. She pursued her college education, finished master’s degrees in education and advanced counseling, and began a doctoral program with two kids in tow. She taught elementary school for over 25 years in Park City Schools.

Upon retirement, she gathered extensive research on our family’s genealogy. This research took her all over the US and even Europe. She imparted a love of our heritage to her family.

She passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on Monday, May 4, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Cleo and Alfred Posey and her granddaughter, Stefanie Catau. She is survived by her husband, Edward Lee Moody, children, Aza Catau (Simion) and Edward Layne Moody (KC), grandchildren: Andrea Trosien (Matt), Danielle Catau (John Segal), James Catau, and Emma Moody, great grandchildren: Alayna and Jackson Trosien and Makayla Segal, and sisters, Shannon Karr (Curtis) and Deborah Thorne (Burrell).

A private family service will be held at Hawkins Cemetery under the direction of Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel. .

Related