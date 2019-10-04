0 Shares

Alice G. Carter, age 88, of Munfordville, KY, passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at Signature North Hardin in Radcliff, KY. She was a homemaker, devoted mother and a member of Morning Star Baptist Church where she served on the Usher Board, Mission Board and sang in the Choir. She was also active in any events that occured in the community including the 4-H Club Leader and the Jerry Lewis Telethon.

She was the daughter of the late Ken Green and the late Bertha Mae Owen. She was the wife of ober 61 years to the late Edgar Carter Sr. She was also preceded in death by a son Edgar “Pee Wee” Carter Jr.

She leaves to mourn her passing one daughter, Charlotte McClellan (Matthew Sr., Radcliff, KY; four sons, William C. Carter, Riverdale, GA, Timothy R. Carter, Munfordville, KY, Mark D. Carter (Cynthia), Simpsonville, SC, Phillip Carter, Wabridge, OH; 19 grandchildren, host of great grandchildren, four great great grandchildren; two brothers Ewing Green, Columbus, OH, Grover Owens Jr., Louisville, KY and many other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM CT, Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Morning Star Baptist Church. Funeral service will be 1:00 PM CT, Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Morning Star Baptist Church with Rev. Warner Fishback, Rev. James Duncan Sr. and Rev. Ricky Shirley officiating. Interment will be at Morning Star Cemetery, Munfordville, KY.