Alice Mae Tarter Temples, 62, of Bowling Green passed away at 11:30 AM July 22, 2019 at NHC Glasgow.
The Edmonson County native was born Aug. 13, 1956 in Louisville to the late Homer Tarter and Maxine Toms Tarter. She was a disabled waitress and a member of Cedar Springs United Baptist Church. She was preceded by three infant brothers and two sisters, Brenda Halvorson and Gloria Peger.
Graveside services will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday at Lambert Cemetery.
Surviving are a daughter, Tracy Bastean (Todd) of Glasgow; a son, Cody Temples (Maranda) of Bowling Green; a sister, Judy Overfelt of Smiths Grove; six grandchildren, Allison Crain (Michael), Kayla Dill (Todd), Hannah Henning, Drake Temples, Jayden Temples and Brentley Temples; five great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews
