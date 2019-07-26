0 Shares

Alice Mae Tarter Temples, 62, of Bowling Green passed away at 11:30 AM July 22, 2019 at NHC Glasgow.

The Edmonson County native was born Aug. 13, 1956 in Louisville to the late Homer Tarter and Maxine Toms Tarter. She was a disabled waitress and a member of Cedar Springs United Baptist Church. She was preceded by three infant brothers and two sisters, Brenda Halvorson and Gloria Peger.

Graveside services will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday at Lambert Cemetery.