Alice Marie Larimore went home to be with her heavenly father on Monday, April 13, 2020. She was born to the late Thomas and Ruby Boyd. She was the wife of the late William Haywood Larimore. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister in the Lord to many. She was a member of the Elim Holiness Tabernacle in Elizabethtown, Ky.

She is survived by two sons, Tommy Larimore (Rochelle) of Horse Cave and Johnny Larimore (Christy) of Calvert City; five grandchildren, Jonathan Larimore (Tamera), Crystal Short (Nicholas), Michael Larimore (Amanda), Kayla Burba (Matt), and Charity Larimore; nine great-grandchildren, Talan, Kenzie, Lexi, and Brooklyn Larimore, Elizabeth and Esther Short, Isaiah and Andrew Larimore, and Kalleigh Burba.

The family would like to thank you for your prayers and words of encouragement during this time. There will be a private ceremony for the family. Her final resting place will be in the Horse Cave Municipal Cemetery. The graveside service will be broadcast live on the Winn Funeral Home Facebook page at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, April 15. Winn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

