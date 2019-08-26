0 Shares

Alicia Leann Warf age 64 of Edmonton died Saturday August 24, 2019 at the T.J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow. She was the daughter of the late Herbert and Dora Ann Muse Anderson. Leann was a homemaker and a member of the Edmonton Baptist Church and also attended Crossland Community Church.

She is survived by her husband Glen Warf of Edmonton, four children Richard (Leissa) Zimmerman of Monticello, Renee (Jason) Blakley of Glasgow, Brandon (Kasey) Warf of Edmonton, and Will (Tara) Warf of Piney Flats, TN. Seven grandchildren Luke Manning, Luna Warf, Braedon Zimmerman, Maddie Zimmerman, Joseph Zimmerman, Chris Blakley, and Katie Blakley.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by one brother Muse Anderson.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Wednesday at the Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with burial in the New Liberty Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the Metcalfe County Animal Shelter or the Metcalfe County Library.