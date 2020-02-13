0 Shares

Aliene Harlow, 98, of Whiteland, Indiana, passed away Monday, February 10, 2020. She was the wife of the late Ellis Hill Harlow and a daughter of the late Waverly and Katie Thompson.

She is survived by one daughter: Debra Abbott; six grandchildren: Regina Goodin, Cindy Weddle, Missy O’Neal, B. J. Jordan, Mike Forbes and Josh Swain; 13 great-grandchildren and several great-great-grandchildren.

Besides her husband and parents she was preceded in death by one daughter: Joyce Jordan.

Funeral will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020, at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Chapman Cemetery. Visitation will be after 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home until time for services.

Related