Several volunteer fire departments respond to midday field fire

Chandler Bunch secures a valve on an East Barren Fire Department engine following a Thursday fire in Barren County. The fire consumed 20 acres of a corn field and brought several department to the scene. Brennan Crain/WCLU News.

A midday fire in east Barren County brought every volunteer fire department in the county to its scene. The fire happened in a corn field near the Lecta community between Wyndemere Way and Lecta-Salem Road.

Everett Chase was in the field when the fire started. He says he was in the area, but nothing seemed wrong until he saw the fire some 300 yards from where he was standing.

“We got out and I went back there where we was at. I’d just been sitting there, looking out where the fire started,” Chase said. “I never seen a thing. It was far into the field. I came back there where he was at, and he said, ‘Do you smell anything?’ I said, ‘No, I smell something, but it don’t smell like fire.’ He got back up in the cab of his combine – he was up high enough – he could see the far end. He started waving at me and we called 911 to tell them what the trouble was. It was going pretty fast.”

Jeff Thompson works with the Hiseville Volunteer Fire Department and says he was one of the first on scene. Thompson tells WCLU News he was in a brush truck and assessed the scene upon arriving. All he could say was the area “looked like a tornado.”

The fire quickly spread as Barren County remains under an executive burn ban order.

East Barren Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Steve Hodges says trucks throughout the county responded to extinguish the rapidly spreading flames.

“It started out as a small fire and we ended up with about 20 acres burning,” Hodges said. “We had just about every department in Barren County here, which we very much appreciate.”

Units from neighboring Metcalfe County were also on scene. According to Hodges, Metcalfe County and Summer Shade units assisted.

While the cause of the fire is uncertain, Chase says a combine was in the field around the time the fire began.

“We don’t have no idea,” Chase said. “It could’ve been a spark off the combine. I have no idea.”

Hodges says fire risks are very high due to the intense heat and dry land. Therefore, he encourages everyone to mindful, even when mowing their grass.

“It’s very dry,” Hodges said. “We have heard of people starting fires mowing their yards. Hitting a rock or something, it doesn’t take much to get this grass to burn.”