ALLEGED BURGLARY WITH SCREW DRIVER IN CAVE CITY

Cave City Police Officer Brandon Fletcher arrested 46 year old Charles Brewer of Henderson on Monday afternoon.

Cave City Police was dispatched to Countryside Inn Motel in reference to a black male attempting to gain access to the rooms with a screw driver. Contact was made with Brewer on North Dixie Highway where he had property on his person that belonged to the motel. Brewer was arrested and charged with Burglary 2nd degree and possession of burglary tools. Brewer was lodged into the Barren County Jail. Officer Fletcher was assisted on scene by several Cave City Police Officers.

