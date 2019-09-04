Alleged shoplifter in possession of methamphetamine

0 Shares

GLASGOW, Ky. – A Glasgow woman is in jail after she was arrested on shoplifting charges and giving false identifying information.

Glasgow Police say officers responded to Moss Street Saturday in reference to the shoplifter complaint.

Officers contacted Jessicka R. Birge and recovered items she had stolen from Walmart. Police also found methamphetamine inside Birge’s vehicle.

Birge was arrested and charged with no registration plates; no registration receipt; operating on a suspended or revoked operator license; giving an officer false identifying information; theft by unlawful taking or disposition – shoplifting under $500; first degree possession of a controlled substance, first offense (methamphetamine).

Birge was lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.