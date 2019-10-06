0 Shares

Alleine A. Sharp, 83, of Glasgow, KY died Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Hospice House of Southern Kentucky in Bowling Green. Born in Jellico, TN she was the daughter of the late Henley and Geneva Perkins Allison. Alleine was an employee of J. F. Pace Construction Company for 29 years and more recently an employee of the Barren County Court Clerk’s office for 10 years. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star #257 Glasgow and had served as O.E.S. Grand Chaplin of the State of Kentucky.

Survivors include her husband of 57 years, Leo Sharp; brother-in-law and sisters-in-law, Earl and Libby Sharp of Knoxville, TN, Linda Rigney of Belmont, NC and Bobby Allison of Orange Park, FL; a nephew Darrell and a niece Susan.

Visitation will be at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home in Glasgow, KY Tuesday, October 8th from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM. Visitation will continue Wednesday at the Llewellyn’s Funeral Home in Jellico, TN from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM with graveside services Thursday morning at the Jellico Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of memorial contributions to:

Jellico Cemetery

c/o Llewellyn’s Funeral Home

750 S. Main St.

Jellico, TN 37762