ALLEN: Chamber, community to welcome newest BCEA Director Maureen Carpenter Thursday evening

The Barren County Economic Authority has a new executive director and the community has a chance to meet her. The Glasgow-Barren County Chamber of Commerce is hosting an “after hours” meet-and-greet with Maureen Carpenter Thursday from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at the T.J. Samson Community Center.

Glasgow-Barren County Chamber of Commerce President-elect Amy Allen said the community is invited to the event. She also said she hopes to work closely with Carpenter and the BCEA in the coming year.

“As the Chamber of Commerce, we’re just completely excited that she is on board,” Allen said. “We are looking forward to working with the BCEA to revitalize Glasgow and Barren County and grow our economy in every way, shape, form and fashion.”

Allen said the meet-and-greet will be a “come and go” event. She said people are welcome to come and have light refreshments as well.

“This is open to everybody,” Allen said. “You do not have to be a member of the Chamber of Commerce to attend.”

Allen said she expects 75 to 100 people to attend Thursday.

Allen also told WCLU News she looks forward to assuming the president’s position next month at the Chamber.

“Excited, humbled and a little bit nervous about this upcoming position, but I’ve served on the board of directors with the Chamber for about six years now,” Allen said. “I’m really passionate about creating a community where people will feel like that this is a great place to live because it is.”

“Come Home to Glasgow” is the Chamber’s 2020 theme and Allen said she’s focused on fulfilling that theme by making efforts to attract people to and back to the community.

“People who are seeking a wonderful place to live, raise a family to work – we want them to come home to Glasgow,” Allen said. “Our young people – when they go to college or post-secondary – we want them to come home to Glasgow. So, it’s all about recruiting and retaining citizens who will find out and discover how wonderful of a place this is to live and to raise a family.”

For additional information, Allen said the community is urged to keep up with the Glasgow-Barren County Chamber of Commerce online and on social media.

