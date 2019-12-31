Allen County officials arrest one in traffic stop

0 Shares

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. – Allen County officials recently made a drug arrest.

Police said an officer was on patrol Dec. 26 when he observed a vehicle travelling along an unidentified roadway with expired registration plates. The driver was also “swerving all over the roadway,” a news release said.

A traffic stop was conducted, and the driver and passenger were interviewed.

A K-9 unit was deployed and conducted an “open air sniff” around the vehicle. Police said the dog alerted on the vehicle, leading to the discovery of 17.7 grams of methamphetamine, Xanax bars, Adderall and a small amount of marijuana. Police said digital scales and a syringe was also in the car.

Tamara Kraft-Johnson, the passenger, was arrested and charged with third degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, second degree possession of a controlled substance, first degree trafficking in a controlled substance, and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.

Related