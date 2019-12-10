0 Shares

Allen Denzil Parke age 83 of Edmonton passed away Monday December 9, 2019 at the T.J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow. He was the son of the late Roscoe and Rebecca Anderson Parke. Mr. Parke was an Army Veteran and retired farmer.

He is survived by two daughters Lisa Parke-Estes (Leigh) of Edmonton, Teresa (Melvin) Furlong of Glasgow, three grandchildren Jonathan (Katrina) Dubree, Ashley and Allen Furlong, two brothers Leslie Parke, Shelby Parke, one sister Josephine Etheridge.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his loving wife Joyce Douglas Parke, two brothers Jessie and Wallace Parke, and one sister Medie Huffman.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Thursday at the Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with burial in the Metcalfe County Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Thursday from 9:30am until time for service at the funeral home.

