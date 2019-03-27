Logo


ALLEN GREGORY BOOHER, JR

on 03/27/2019 |
Allen Gregory Booher, Jr., 80, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Tuesday, March 26th, while in the company of family members, at his home.

Allen was born in Columbus, IN on November 22, 1938, a son of the late Betty Jane (Burns) and Allen Gregory Booher, Sr.

He was a member of Meshack Baptist Church. He worked as a baker.

On October 26, 1974, in Celina, TN, he married, Dorothy Aline (Moore) Booher, who survives, of Tompkinsville.

Other than his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Rita Gilley, of Avon, IN; and Janie Booher, of North Carolina; three sons Randy Walker, of Tompkinsville, KY; Rodney Walker, of Lexington, KY; and Ricky Booher, of Indiana; 8 grandchildren; Christina Scott, Melissa Turner, Ashley Green, Michael O’Dell, Danielle Gilley, Jospeh Gilley, Brittney Booher and Kristina Booher and 10 great grandchildren.

Allen is also survived by two sisters, Eileen Booher, of Indiana; Patricia McClaslin, of Tennessee;

four brothers, Larry Booher, of Apple Valley, CA; Steven Booher, of Illinois ; Roy Booher, of Illinois ; John Burn, of Tennessee.

He was a special Papa to Carol Sue and Lacey Rhoton.

He is preceded in death by a sister, Janie Burn.

Funeral Services will be held at Yokley Trible Funeral Home at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, March 30th, 2019.

Visitation is Friday 5:00-8:00 P.M. and Saturday 6:00 A.M.-1:00 P.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home.

Entombment is in Monroe County Memorial Lawn Mausoleum.

In lieu of flowers donations are suggested for Funeral Expenses.

