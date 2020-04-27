Allen, Metcalfe County among areas of potential travel impediments this week

8 Shares

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced Sunday that several roadways across the District 3 area will be impeded completely or partially due to projects.

A bridge rehabilitation project along the Louie B. Nunn Cumberland Parkway in Metcalfe County has created lane closures and width restrictions along bridges over Little Barren River at mile marker 34.2 in both directions. The width restriction is nine feet. Restrictions and closures are expected to be in place through May 15.

Another project in Metcalfe County will close Kentucky 218. Officials say a gas line maintenance between Kentucky 1243 and Kentucky 314 will close the roadway May 5 through May 18. A signed detour will be in place. Motorists must use Kentucky 314 and 1243 as a detour. Large trucks should seek alternate routes, the KYTC says.

A bridge rehabilitation project in Allen County has also created a long-term road closure. Officials say Kentucky 585, at mile marker 8.3 near the Allen and Simpson County line, is the location of the roadwork. The road closed March 2 and is expected to be closed 60 days, meaning May 1 will be the approximate date of completion. A detour using Kentucky 622, 100 and 585 will be in place. Motorists are urged to plan ahead as the detour adds extra travel time.

The bridge is undergoing rehabilitation and upgrades to eliminate weight restrictions along the roadway.

