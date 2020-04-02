ALLEN: ‘We will have graduation’; GIS shortens school year, continues NTI through spring break

13 Shares

GLASGOW, Ky. – The end of the academic year is approaching as many area schools continue operating with non-traditional instruction. The immediacy has caused concerns around events like graduation.

Glasgow High School Principal Amy Allen uploaded a video to social media Wednesday to clarify details for students and parents regarding Glasgow Independent Schools’ decision to continue work through spring break.

The school system amended its school calendar to reflect the work students complete during their spring break time, scheduled April 6-10. The last day for students is May 14.

President Donald Trump recommended Americans practice COVID-19 measures, like social distancing, through April 30. With that directive, Gov. Andy Beshear said state officials may act to extend school closures.

“I do think it’s more than in the realm of possibility that there won’t be any more in-person classes in schools this year,” Beshear said at a Tuesday news conference.

The Kentucky Department of Education received a waiver from the U.S. Department of Education to waive KPREP testing. The accountability exam is administered to grades 3-8, 10 and 11 each school year, but students will not take the assessment this school year due to the pandemic.

Allen said the College Board will administer Advanced Placement testing in a shortened format.

“The test won’t be your typical three hours, plus,” Allen said. “Instead, this year they will be about 45 minutes to an hour.”

School officials expect details Friday from the College Board regarding this year’s tests, Allen said.

Several students and parents have also expressed concerns regarding graduation and end-of-the-year activities like graduation and prom.

“The one thing I know is that we will have graduation,” Allen said. “I don’t know exactly when that will be or really what it will look like.”

Allen said the school must follow directive from the Glasgow Board of Education, the Kentucky Department of Education and Gov. Beshear.

Allen said senior sponsors and class representatives are working with school administrators to give students the recognition they would receive if they were at school. Students should consult Google Classroom.

“We’ll be rolling out something special week by week,” Allen said.

The directive to close schools was handed down March 12, meaning students have been away from schools for nearly a month.

“You are in our heart and on our mind right now,” Allen said. “I know that this is a trying time, and you guys are doing a fantastic job of being compassionate, of being grateful for what you have, and remembering all of those fond memories you have of high school.”

