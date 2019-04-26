WCLU

ALLENE GOLDSMITH

Allene Goldsmith,age 83 of Munfordville, KY, passed away Friday, April 26, 2019, at her home after an extended illness.  She was the loving wife of Stanley Goldsmith.  She was a member of Lonoke Baptist Church and was a retired secretary for the Kentucky Department of Education. 

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her brother, Goree “Hook” Spradlin of Augusta, KY.  Several nieces and nephews also survive.

Allene was preceded in death by her parents, Maxie and Ollie Hogan Spradlin; her sister, Edith Powell; and two brothers, Courtney and Billy Spradlin.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. CT,Saturday,April 27,2019, and from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. CT on Sunday, April 28, 2019.  The funeral service will be Sunday at 2:00 p.m. CT at Brooks Funeral Home, with Bro. Chuck Templeman officiating.  Interment will follow at the Munfordville Municipal Cemetery. 

In lieu of flowers, Allene requested donations be made to Gideons International.

