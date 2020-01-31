Alma Bow, age 77 of Burkesville, Kentucky passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Cumberland County Hospital . Alma was born on March 12, 1942 in Cumberland County, KY to the late Roy Spears and Opal Edens Spears. She was a member of New Sulphur Missionary Baptist Church, was a seamstress with Sutton Shirt Corporation, and was a caregiver. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by three brothers, Glen Spears, Howard Spears, and Willie Spears and four sisters, Sue Burnley, Grace Blair, Hilda Jones, and Nell Hart. Survivors Include:

One Son- Darrell Riley of Burkesville, KY

Two Daughters- Sharon Moore and her husband Donnie, and Lisa Kempton and her husband David both of Burkesville, KY

One Brother- J.D. Spears of Indianapolis, IN

One Sister- Betty Watkins of Burkesville, KY

Three Grandchildren- Tyler Riley(Dixie), Jarrod Moore, Dustin Moore(Brooke)

One Step Grandchild- Robert Kempton

Two Great Grandchildren- Allie Moore and Easton Moore

and a host of nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends Funeral Service:

Sunday, February 02, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Ballou & Stotts Funeral Home, 304 N. Main Street, Burkesville, KY with burial in Perkins Cemetery. Family requests visitation on Saturday, Feb. 01, 2020 from 3 P.M. until 9 P.M. at Ballou & Stotts Funeral Home