Alma H. Miles

Alma Hazel (Denton) Miles, age 84, of Tompkinsville, died peacefully with her family by her side on Thursday at The Monroe County Medical Center in Tompkinsville.

Alma was born to the late Willie Overton and Verda Lou (Rhoton) Denton. She married the late John Tyler Miles in Indianapolis in 1968.

Alma is survived by two sons, John A. Miles and his wife Martha of Tompkinsville; Paul Gantz of Greenwood, Indiana; two sisters-in-law; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren also survive.

In addition to her husband and her parents, Alma was preceded in death by three sons, Stephen Ray Gantz, Roger Wesley Gantz, and Jerry Anthony Miles; seven brothers, Bill, JB, Harold, Paul, Noel, Radford and Frank Denton; three sisters, Edna Davis, Marie Grantham, and Anna Lee Eakle; and two great-children, Aaron and Jacob Gantz.

Funeral services for Alma Hazel Miles will be held at 1:00 p.m. Sunday at Anderson-Bartley Funeral Home in Tompkinsville with burial in the Harlan Crossroads Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m.Saturday, Jan. 11, and will continue on Sunday morning from 8:00 a.m. until time for the services at the funeral home.

Alternate expressions of sympathy may be given to Harlan Crossroads Cemetery, in honor of Alma and can be made in the office at Anderson-Bartley Funeral Home.

