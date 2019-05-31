WCLU

Your Home for Local


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy

ALMA WILSON DENNIS

by Leave a Comment

Tweet
Share
0 Shares

Alma Wilson Dennis, age 91, of  Mammoth Cave, KY departed this life in Bowling Green,   Thursday, May 30, 2019.  The Edmonson County native was born October 31, 1927 to the late    Henry and Ermine Childress Wilson and was married to the late Elbert Dennis.

Alma was a housewife and caretaker. She was a member of Green River O.E.S.

#557  and a member of Union Light Missionary Baptist Church  for 78 years.

She leaves to honor her memory—  three daughters, Debra Carroll (Ricky) of Mammoth Cave, Lori Rone (Steve) of Bowling Green and Dana Sue Dennis of Mammoth Cave; two sisters, Eleanor Church (Ross) of Louisville and Grace Day of Lexington; nine grandchildren, Scott Dennis, Kristi Dennis, Bryan Carroll, Beth Wilson (Shane), Shelly Tunks (K.B.), Shannon Houchin, Ashley Dennis , Haley Dennis and Stevi Rone; ten great grandchildren and a special niece, Chris Brooks. She was also preceded in death by three brothers; five sisters and four sons, Marvin, Billy, Darrell Dennis, Jimmy Dennis and two great grandchildren, Abigail Dennis and Aiden Dennis.

Memorial contributions may be made to  Union Light Cemetery, c/o Sean Sanders, 230 Cub Run Rd., Mammoth Cave, KY 42259.

Interment will be in  Union Light Church Cemetery.

 

VISITATION

1 – 8 PM, Saturday,  June 1, 2019

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

10 AM– 1PM, Sunday, June 2, 2019

Union Light Missionary Baptist Church

 

FUNERAL SERVICE

1 PM,  Sunday,  June 2, 2019

Union  Light  Missionary Baptist Church

 

Reader Interactions

Please Leave a Reply

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • If it is a birthday or anniversary please submit on that form also. Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day. Please we ask that you not request the same person two years in a row.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.