Alma Wilson Dennis, age 91, of Mammoth Cave, KY departed this life in Bowling Green, Thursday, May 30, 2019. The Edmonson County native was born October 31, 1927 to the late Henry and Ermine Childress Wilson and was married to the late Elbert Dennis.

Alma was a housewife and caretaker. She was a member of Green River O.E.S.

#557 and a member of Union Light Missionary Baptist Church for 78 years.

She leaves to honor her memory— three daughters, Debra Carroll (Ricky) of Mammoth Cave, Lori Rone (Steve) of Bowling Green and Dana Sue Dennis of Mammoth Cave; two sisters, Eleanor Church (Ross) of Louisville and Grace Day of Lexington; nine grandchildren, Scott Dennis, Kristi Dennis, Bryan Carroll, Beth Wilson (Shane), Shelly Tunks (K.B.), Shannon Houchin, Ashley Dennis , Haley Dennis and Stevi Rone; ten great grandchildren and a special niece, Chris Brooks. She was also preceded in death by three brothers; five sisters and four sons, Marvin, Billy, Darrell Dennis, Jimmy Dennis and two great grandchildren, Abigail Dennis and Aiden Dennis.

Memorial contributions may be made to Union Light Cemetery, c/o Sean Sanders, 230 Cub Run Rd., Mammoth Cave, KY 42259.

Interment will be in Union Light Church Cemetery.

VISITATION

1 – 8 PM, Saturday, June 1, 2019

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

10 AM– 1PM, Sunday, June 2, 2019

Union Light Missionary Baptist Church

FUNERAL SERVICE

1 PM, Sunday, June 2, 2019

Union Light Missionary Baptist Church