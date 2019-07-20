0 Shares

Alvin Paul “Billie” London, age 90, of Center, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Thursday, July 18, 2019. He was a native of Center and a deacon for 61 years at Allen Grove Baptist Church. He was a lifelong farmer.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Christola Blanche London; his parents, Raymond London and Beulah May Young London and three brothers, Ray Denzil London, Lavon London & Radford London.

He is survived by one son, Randy London (Amy) of Center; three daughters, Paula Gray of Cave City, Debbie Hatcher (Tommy) of Glasgow and Robin Hatcher (Creel) of Cave City; five grandchildren, Jeremy Gray, Jennifer True (Chris), Stephen Hatcher (Krista), Cory London (Brittney) & Lucas London (Aspen); thirteen great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews, along with several special caregivers..

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Winn Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Center-Asbury Cemetery. Visitation at Winn Funeral Home from 3-8 p.m. on Saturday, the 20th, and from 9 a.m. until time of service on Sunday.