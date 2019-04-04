Logo


AMBER ALERT CANCELLED, SIZEMORE FOUND IN ORANGE BEACH, ALA.

on 04/04/2019 |
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Emergency Management says a missing 16-year-old girl from Dawson Springs has been found in Orange Beach, Alabama.

State police issued an Amber alert on Tuesday for Lauryn Sizemore, saying she was possibly on her way to Texas with her stepgrandfather, Glen Eugene Harper.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports KEM says a person has been detained in the case, but authorities didn’t immediately release that person’s identity.

Dawson Springs Police Chief Mike told the Dawson Springs Progress that Harper was being sought on a charge of kidnapping. It’s unclear if the detained person is Harper.

Sizemore had last been seen Saturday in her bedroom, and the circumstances surrounding her disappearance are unclear.

