Ambulance Service Corporation receives ‘clean’ audit, O’Neal updates Board on repairs and ambulance purchases

Another clean audit was presented to the Ambulance Service Corporation Board of Directors last Thursday. The group met Oct. 24 in the Metcalfe County Fiscal Courtroom, according to meeting minutes from Executive Director of the Ambulance Service Charlie O’Neal

Glasgow CPA firm Taylor and Polson presented the findings of the 2018-19 fiscal year audit.

“The firm gave the agency a ‘clean’ audit report, finding no material misrepresentations in their review of the books,” the minutes said.

In other business, O’Neal reported that repairs are complete on the agency’s East Main Street facility in Glasgow. While this project is complete, there are “still a couple” projects that need to be completed, the minutes said. Those projects include installation of a new furnace in the garage of the headquarters building and installation of a generator at the Edmonton facility.

The furnace project is accepting bids currently, according to the minutes. The generator project is planned to be funded through grant sources.

O’Neal also explained to the Board that two new response trucks were received recently. He plans to order new ambulances in 2020, the minutes said. There is not an indication of the number of ambulances the agency expects purchase.

Two ambulances are nearing 150,000 miles. Those same ambulances are 2016 models. One ambulance stays in Barren County while the other remains in Metcalfe County. Replacement vehicles will not be ordered until 2020 though.

The Ambulance Service Corporation Board of Directors expects to meet Nov. 20 at 4 p.m. in the Barren County Fiscal Courtroom.