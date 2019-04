on 04/08/2019 |

An American Red Cross Blood Drive will be at the TJ Samson Health Pavilion this Wednesday afternoon, April 10, from 1 to 6 p.m.

Caverna High School will also host a blood drive this week. On Thursday, April 11, the American Red Cross will collect blood from 11:30 Thursday morning to 5:30 Thursday afternoon.

While all blood types are needed, type O is especially needed.