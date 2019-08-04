0 Shares

Amos Eagle Emberton, 88, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Friday, August 2nd, peacefully, at Skyline Medical Center, Nashville, TN.

Eagle was born in Monroe County, KY on January 24, 1931, son of the late Glade (Carter) and John Reggie Emberton.

He was a member of Tompkinsville First Baptist Church. Brother H. B. Swann married Eagle & Beatrice Strode November 8, 1952. He served as Magistrate on the Monroe County Fiscal Court for 12 years, served in the U.S. Army in the Korean War & retired from KY National Guard after 20 plus years of service & was owner of Emberton Standard Oil Station in Tompkinsville for many years.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Beatrice (Strode) Emberton, two daughters, Patricia, wife of Ricky Jackson & Pam, wife of Ronnie Butler, all of Tompkinsville, KY; son, Paul Eagle, husband of Sandra (Harris) Emberton, of Lucas, KY; 7 grandchildren, Richard Jackson, Brandon & Bronson Butler, MaLora Beath (Emberton) Woods, Amos Landon & Jack Logan Emberton & ALeigha Mae’lle Emberton & 6 great-grandchildren, four sisters, Rachel, widow of Jr. Thompson, of Noblesville, IN; Ravenel, widow of Bob Gerughty, of Tompkinsville, KY; Roberta, widow of Marvin England, of Tompkinsville, KY; Rose Mary, wife of Collie Byrd, of Glasgow, KY, three brothers, Eugene, husband of Mary Ruth Emberton, of Tompkinsville, KY; Billy, husband of Shirley Emberton, of Tompkinsville, KY; Robert, husband of Peggy Emberton, of Cave City, KY.

Other than his parents, his daughter, Paula Faye Emberton, grandson, Robert Jackson & 3 brothers-in-law preceded him in death.

Funeral Service will be held 1 PM Monday, August 5th at Yokley Trible Funeral Home in Tompkinsville, KY.

Visitation will be held 5 PM to 8 PM on Sunday, August 4th at Yokley Trible Funeral Home in Tompkinsville, KY. Visitation will be held 6 AM to 1 PM on Monday, August 5th.

Military service by Glasgow DAV Chapter 20 Glasgow, KY.

Tompkinsville First Baptist Church Building Fund.