Amy “Bo” Lindsey Logsdon, age 42, of Big Clifty, KY, passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Genesis Edmonson Center in Brownsville. The Edmonson County native was the daughter of Sam and Sheila James VanMeter of Brownsville and the late Charles Leo Lindsey. She was married to Travis D. Logsdon, who survives.

Amy was a customer service representative for Wilson and Muir Bank and was a member of Oak Grove United Baptist Church.

Besides her husband and parents, she is survived by one daughter, Holly Elizabeth Logsdon of Big Clifty; one son, Ty Anthony Logsdon of Big Clifty; siblings, Amber Upton (Chris), Corey VanMeter (Jessica), Sarabeth McWhorter (David) and Justin Lindsey (Leah); grandparents, Mamie Spinks of Chalybeate, Virgil and Yolanda VanMeter of Brownsville; In-Laws, Darrick and Dolores Logsdon of Big Clifty; brother-in-law, Chad Logsdon (Krissy) ; several nieces and nephews.

Memorial contributions may be made to Oak Grove Church Cemetery c/o Harry Girard, 1168 Mohawk Rd., Brownsville, KY 42210.

Interment will be in Oak Grove Church Cemetery.

VISITATION

11am-8pm, Tuesday, March 3, 2020

9am-1:30pm, Wednesday, March 4, 2020

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

FUNERAL SERVICE

2pm, Wednesday, March 4, 2020

Oak Grove United Baptist Church

