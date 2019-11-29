0 Shares

Amy Clarene Crawford, 85, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Thursday, November 28th, at Signature Health Care of Monroe County.

Clarene was born in Tompkinsville, KY on January 27, 1934, a daughter of the late Ethel (Strode) and Grady Lane.

She was of Church of Christ faith. She worked at various sewing factories.

Clarene is survived by a daughter, Joyce Deckard, of Tompkinsville, KY;

three sons Tommy Crawford, and wife, Tammy, of Glasgow, KY; Michael Crawford, and wife, Sharon, of Lafayette, TN; and Eddie Crawford, of Louisville, KY; 7 grandchildren and several great grandchildren.

She is also survived by two sisters, Betty Blythe, of Tompkinsville, KY and Eva Mae Harrison, of Glasgow, KY.

Other than her parents, she is preceded in death by a brother, Ishmael Lane.

Funeral Services will be held at 2 PM on Tuesday, December 3rd at Yokley Trible Funeral Home.

Visitation is Tuesday morning after 10:00 A.M.

Burial is in Poplar Log Cemetery.

Related