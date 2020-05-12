An Unsettled Boardroom, part one: Open Meetings violations suggest greater problems among GEPB directors

0 Shares

GLASGOW, Ky. – The Glasgow Electric Plant Board of Directors is in upheaval regarding a meeting held last week and months of continued coup attempts. Three people associated with the board held an illegal meeting, and it was not just an open meetings violation.

DT Froedge, a board member, distributed an agenda including his name, Marlin Witcher and Glenn Pritchard’s names last Monday. That agenda was later distributed via the Glasgow Electric Plant Board’s Communications Manager, Terryn Varney.

But plans were shot down when board chairman, Tag Taylor, canceled the meeting on Tuesday.

The meeting still happened.

Now the board is in conflict regarding the meeting’s legality.

The canceled meeting

Taylor canceled the meeting shortly after receiving word one had been called. He said several “irregularities” were discovered by the board secretary-treasurer, Libby Short, and himself.

One of the first irregularities Taylor noted was the inclusion of three board members’ names across the top of the May 5 agenda.

Taylor said he never received validation from Prichard and Witcher that they wanted to hold the meeting, however, they were in attendance after it was canceled.

“Well, they didn’t sign it. They didn’t say that they agreed with it,” Taylor said. “So how do I know two or more had requested it? I can’t trust DT. He’ll do anything to win.”

While only two board members have to call a special-called meeting, the chairman or secretary-treasurer must notify the rest of the board, according to KRS 96.770.

That notification never came from Short or Taylor.

Leading the public and news media astray, the meeting was still held Tuesday evening at 7 p.m. Per Kentucky Open Meetings Law, at least a 24 hours’ notice should be given. The statute is explicit, however, the notification that the meeting would still happen came from Froedge at 6:21 p.m., just 39 minutes before 7 p.m. on May 5.

“Without that notification, and the 24-hour notification that’s required under 96.700, we didn’t give the media and the public ample time to prepare for that meeting,” Taylor said. “So, we canceled the meeting.”

Amye Bensenhaver, a co-founder of the Kentucky Open Government Coalition and a retired assistant attorney general, said the meeting holds no legal effect.

“Any purported urgency was in the minds of the board directors and former director who appeared at 7 p.m. in the plant board drive-thru,” Besenhaver said. “The same is true of the directors’ imaginative interpretation of the body of law that governs their conduct before, during and after a public meeting.”

The Glasgow Electric Plant Board is held by three legal regulations in regard to its operations: the Little TVA Act, Kentucky Open Meetings Law, and most recently enacted – Senate Bill 150.

The Little TVA Act, which constitutes KRS 96.550-96.905 provides the framework for municipal-owned utilities like the Glasgow Electric Plant Board. The act specifies the chairman or secretary-treasurer must send a written notice to all board members.

Kentucky Open Meetings Law, as outlined in KRS 61.823, requires notice of at least 24 hours before a special-called meeting. Froedge provided the agenda and call for a meeting the day before, working within the stipulations of Open Meetings Law.

Senate Bill 150 was enacted several weeks ago to outline legal modifications amid the pandemic. The bill is explicit and states “a public agency may conduct any meeting, including its regular meeting, by live audio or live video teleconference during the period of the state of emergency.”

Besenhaver noted the occurrence of the meeting during the pandemic, suggesting the agenda contained no action items of considerable immediacy.

Taylor said Froedge called the meeting with an intent – to take advantage of the public.

“We’re in the middle of a pandemic,” Taylor said. “People cannot come out and show support or protest because of social distancing rules.”

“I think it’s an underhanded way to try to accomplish a personal ulterior motive without having to deal with the blow-back he’s going to get from the public.”

The agenda said the meeting would take place via a video conference at 6 p.m., and the board would convene at 7 p.m. in the Glasgow Electric Plant Board if the meeting could not be connected via video teleconference.

The meeting happened elsewhere.

Froedge, Pritchard and Witcher met at the drive-thru of the Glasgow Electric Plant Board at 7 p.m., just a few hours after the meeting was officially canceled.

Mike Abate, general counsel for the Kentucky Press Association, told the Glasgow Daily Times there could be a violation of the Open Meetings Law because the notice and nature of the meeting were inconsistent.

“It raises questions about whether it was a legal meeting because they issued a special-called meeting notice that specified a time and place for the meeting and it turned [out] they couldn’t do it at that time and place, … and they had a meeting in an alternate location,” Abate said.

With a brief email, Froedge alerted news media a little over half an hour before the meeting and said “The zoom meeting called for in the special called meeting, has apparently been voided. The alternate “in person” meeting at the EPB noted in the call will proceed at 7:00CDT. Social distancing rules apply.”

But Froedge was alerted early Tuesday that the meeting had been canceled, as was the news media. Taylor said he alerted the board when he alerted news media and said the meeting was canceled due to irregularities he discovered.

“Please accept this memo as retraction of the Special Meeting notice that you received yesterday, May 4, 2020. Due to the requirement of KRS 96.770, that the meeting can be called by the Chair or two board members, and further that the Chairman or Secretary-Treasurer must provide notice to all board members of the meeting being called; and since the Chairman and Secretary-Treasurer of EPB discovered certain irregularities in the request for a Special Meeting, no official notice was delivered. Since there is a requirement to give notice to the public and media outlets 24 hours before the time of a Special Called Meeting, the meeting previously noticed for May 5, 2020, at 6:00 PM, will not occur,” Taylor wrote in an email sent to members of the news media last Tuesday at 9:25 a.m.

Froedge simply responded with a smiley face – “:)”, Taylor said.

The meeting was held with board attorney, Ron Hampton, present. He told the board he felt a quorum was present because three members were present, according to the Glasgow Daily Times.

However, the meeting, as Hampton reasoned, could have been in violation of Kentucky Open Meetings Law because Taylor had canceled it.

The meeting called for several actions, including the third attempt to suspend William Ray, superintendent of the Glasgow Electric Plant Board.

Along with Ray’s suspension, the board agenda called for a vote to seek candidates for the GEPB superintendent’s position.

Other actions included the engagement of a law firm to investigate and seek nullification of the rolling 20-year agreement with TVA – the board voted last November to enter the contract without an independent consultant’s opinion regarding whether TVA was the only viable option for the Glasgow Electric Plant Board to obtain its power.

The meeting also called for the engagement of a power consultant. The Glasgow City Council agreed to set aside $50,000 or half the cost of the consultant’s fees, whichever would be cheaper.

While the board voted in favor of all agenda items, the meeting is void if proven to be in violation of the Kentucky Open Meetings Law.

Hampton told board members their actions would “stand until challenged,” according to the Glasgow Daily Times.

Taylor said he wouldn’t legitimize the meeting, given that it was held, in what he felt, an illegal manner.

“I’m not afraid to make the decision,” Taylor said. “I made it, and I’m sticking with it. Now, they’re going to have to determine whether or not my decision is right or not. And the only person that can make that decision is either the attorney general or a circuit court.”

Taylor also took another drastic decision – he announced he’s no longer considering Froedge a board member.

In the next installment of “An Unsettled Boardroom,” WCLU News will examine the legitimacy of Froedge as a board member and error Taylor admits that has permitted Froedge to appear at meetings of the Glasgow Electric Plant Board of Directors since he resigned and later rescinded last year.

Related