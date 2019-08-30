0 Shares

Andrew Barkley Greene, 81, of Glasgow, died Thursday at the VA Medical Center in Murfreesboro, TN. He was the son of the late Earl P. Green and Ermis Loreene Huddleston Green. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War.

He is survived by a brother, Danny Green (Amy) of Glasgow and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be 3:00 PM Tuesday, Sept. 3rd at the Henderson Cemetery at Finney. Visitation will be at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home on Tuesday from 10:00 AM until 2:00 PM