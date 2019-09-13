0 Shares

Andrew Sturdivant, 82, of Smiths Grove, died Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Skyline Medical Center in Nashville. Andrew was born in Railton, KY the son of the late Carlos and Hortense Kinslow Sturdivant. He was a farmer and a member of Shiloh Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Carol Woods Sturdivant; 2 daughters, Connie Wells and Karen Johnson (Paul); 6 grandchildren, Wes Shipley (Chasity), Matt Shipley (Lindsay), Alexandra Wells (Garrett), Samantha Jo, Veronica and James Michael Johnson; 4 great grandchildren, Scarlett, Lily, Roman and Nolan Shipley; 1 sister, Mary Lockhart; 1 brother, Larry Sturdivant (Betty) and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Helen Reed and two brothers, Jewell and Howard Sturdivant.

Funeral services will be 3:00 PM Sunday, September 15th at Shiloh Baptist Church with burial in the Shiloh Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 4:30 Saturday at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home and Sunday from 1:00pm until 3:00pm at the church.