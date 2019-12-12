Angel Tree volunteers give back, distribute gifts to local families

0 Shares

Salvation Army and Angel Tree volunteers look over angel names at the Ralphe Bunche Community Center gymnasium Dec. 10, 2019. From left: Peggy Duff, Linda Cook, Nedra Morrison and Sandra Travis.

The Ralphe Bunche Community Center gymnasium was filled with several bags Tuesday as the Barren County Salvation Army chapter distributed Angel Tree gifts to families of Glasgow and Barren County.

While the Salvation Army serves more than 23 million Americans each year through various services, several volunteers spend the Christmas season solely collecting gifts for children.

Linda Cook is a retired teacher and now serves the local chapter of the Salvation Army in Glasgow and Barren County. Cook said she helped with the Angel Tree program during distribution. When she retired, she said she saw her time as an opportunity to serve children.

“Once I retired I knew I had time, and I wanted to do something that would be helpful to someone,” Cook said. “It’s children. What better way to work than do something for children?”

Cook said the Salvation Army reorganized in 2012, and she was one of two people who had formerly been on the Salvation Army committee. The other was Rondal Buford.

At that time, the committee considered what programs it would offer, and Cook said she took the oversight of the Angel Tree program.

From then on, it’s been a lasting tradition for not only Cook but several other volunteers. Cook said she asked several of her friends to be a part of the initiative.

“More and more friends have come along,” Cook said. “They hear about Angel Tree, and the fact that we have fun doing this. It’s a joyful time because we do know we’re taking care of children.”

Inside the gym Tuesday was a host of Salvation Army volunteers and area school resource representatives.

Sandra Travis is a 10-year veteran of the Salvation Army. She said she also volunteers locally at Community Medical Care.

Travis echoed Cook’s words and said she serves during the Christmas season because of the joy it brings her to serve area children.

“It’s rewarding to me to be able to give of my time to know that I’m helping the children of Glasgow and Barren County,” Travis said.

In total, 833 children were served this year in Glasgow and Barren County.

Travis said she urges anyone to become involved in the program.

“To pull one of these angels off of a tree and buy a gift, fill up that bag with those requests for that angel would be much more rewarding than giving an adult child money,” Travis said. “I would suggest that people consider changing some of their Christmas-giving routines to think of something like this instead.”

To become involved, you can call the Salvation Army at (270) 659-2820 and leave your name and number.

