0 Shares

Angela L. Bath, 46 of Cub Run, passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at University of Louisville Hospital in Louisville, KY. She was of the Baptist Faith.

She was the daughter of the late Ardana Smith and Hilda Miller of

Edmonton, KY. She was also preceded in death by her father Ardana Smith; grandparents George and Annie Smith, Bettie Ragland; great grandparents Rev. Hobert and Mammie Smith; step father, Gaines A. Miller; sister Anna Smith Thomas; and brother Michael Matthews.

Besides her mother, she is also survived by her husband, Christopher Bath, Cub Run, KY; one daughter, Angel Smith, Munfordville, KY; grandfather, Gilbert Ragland, Horse Cave, KY; six brothers, three sisters; grandson-in-waiting, Charlie Smith; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM CT Friday, June 21, 2019 and from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM CT Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Brooks Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 1:00 PM, Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Brooks Funeral Home.