Anita Irvin Sturgeon, 81, of Horse Cave, passed away Friday, January 17, 2020 at her home.

She was a native of Hart County, a member of Cedar Cliff Baptist Church and also attended services at Echo Mission Church. She formerly worked at D. C. Apparel and retired from Carhartt.

Anita enjoyed painting, riding horses, and spending time with her family

She was preceded in death by her husband, Sherman Sturgeon; her parents, Thomas Joel Irvin and Nellie Clayton Taylor Irvin; one grandson, Christopher Shawn Harper; two brothers, Charles Leonard Irvin and Junior Irvin; one sister, Roberta Irvin.

She is survived by four children, Daniel Sturgeon (Mae) of Horse Cave, Sandra Harper (Terry) of Horse Cave, Darlene Jewell (Bobby) of Horse Cave, and Lora Kinslow of Hiseville; 11 grandchildren, Sherry, Amanda, A.J., Jeffrey, Andy, Crystal, Cassie, Clayton, Joshua, Joseph, and Rena; 20 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews and a host of friends.

Funeral services will be held at 2 PM on Monday, January 20, 2020 in the chapel of Winn Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Horse Cave Municipal Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4 PM – 8 PM Sunday, January 19, 2020 in the chapel of Winn Funeral Home and again on Monday from 9 AM until the time of services.

