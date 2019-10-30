0 Shares

Ann Gibson age 64 of Edmonton passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at her home. She was the daughter of the late Ben and Nadine Bragg Caffee. She was a member of the Society Hill Missionary Baptist Church.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Saturday at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with burial in the Metcalfe County Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM Friday and after 9:00 AM Saturday at the funeral home.

She is survived by her husband James Howard (Buddy) Gibson of Edmonton. One daughter StaceySlinker and husband Timmy of Edmonton. Two granddaughters. Ava and Amelia Slinker of Edmonton. A brother Lonnie (Dana) Caffee of Edmonton and two sisters. Wanda (Roger) Jessie of Edmonton and Sue (Howard) Dickson of Edmonton. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by a son Jason Gibson and a sister Helen Hurt.