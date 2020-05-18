0 Shares

Anna Bridges Holman, 100, of Beckton died Sunday, May 17, 2020 at Glenview Health Care, Glasgow, KY, after an extended illness. Born in Beckton (Barren County) on May 25, 1919, she was the daughter of the late Henry P. and Myrtie Richmond Bridges.

She was a lifelong member of Beech Grove Baptist Church near Beckton. She served for decades there as church clerk, church treasurer, and Sunday school teacher. She worked as an Executive Secretary at Hill Service Company in Glasgow from 1937 – 1948. She was a secretary at Red Cross Elementary School from 1967 – 1999, retiring after 32 years.

Survivors include five children, Helen (Sam) Peavler of Hoover, AL, Henry (Susan) Holman of Cave City, KY, Jane (Michael) Ramsey of Paducah, KY, Charles (Linda) Holman of Beckton, KY, Nancy (Kevin) Smith of Ocala, FL; 11 Grandchildren, Sarah Peavler & Lydia (Drew) Snipes, Emily (Mike) Chipman & Ellen (Jessie) Poynter, Allan Ramsey & Laura (Tim) Poland, Sidney (Brooke) Holman & Travis Holman, Stephen (Miranda) Smith, Aaron (Yamila) Smith & Scott Smith; 13 Great-grandchildren, Grady & Charlotte Snipes, Anna, Kate & Ginny Chipman, Emma & Ava Poynter, Haiden, Connor & Zachary Poland, Leah, Walker & Jackie Holman; two sisters, Ruth Bridges Wood of Glasgow, KY and Mary Bridges Jones of Ft. Walton Beach, FL. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Charles Travis Holman; a grandson, William Haiden Holman; and three sisters, Emma Catherine, Julia Maedelle, and Helen Richmond Bridges.

A private, family graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 23rd at the Beech Grove Cemetery. A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.

The family wishes to express special thanks to the staff of Glenview Health Care for their care over the past year.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Beech Grove Cemetery, 715 Davidson Road, Glasgow, KY 42141.

A.F. Crow & Son is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs.Holman

Share your message of condolence with the family of Anna Holman at www.crowfuneralhome.com.

Related