Anna Faye (Lawson) Wilborn, 81, of Mount Hermon, KY., passed away Monday, June 3, 2019 peacefully at her home in Mount Hermon, KY. She was born on February 1, 1938 in Glasgow, KY and was the daughter of the late Jack and Gertie (Richey) Lawson. She was united in marriage on October 28, 1959 to Cleon (Click) Wilborn who preceded her in death. Anna Faye was a member of the Hackers Branch Baptist Church.

She is survived by one daughter, Cindy Hart and husband Mikey, of Mount Hermon, KY.; three sons, Stanley Wilborn and wife Jill, Tommy Wilborn and wife Lisa, and Brian Wilborn and wife Stacy, all of Mount Hermon, KY.; one sister, Ruby Matthews, of Indianapolis, IN; six grandsons, B.J., Scottie, Bradley, Chase and Sawyer Wilborn and Shawn Hart, all of Mount Hermon, KY; three granddaughters, Amy, Brittany and Allison Wilborn, all of Mount Hermon, KY; two step-grandchildren, Jacob Ford and Mikey Walker; ten great-grandchildren; three special nieces, Julie Blythe of Tompkinsville, KY., Helen Wing, of Brownsburg, IN and Shirley Lytle, of Ashville, NC; one special nephew, Joey Wilborn, of Mount Hermon, KY.; and several other nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to her husband, Edwin Cleon Wilborn, she was preceded in death by her parents Jack and Gertie Lawson; one son, David Wilborn; two brothers, Ed and Lee Lawson; one sister, Mae Wisdom; and one grandchild, Noah Wilborn.

Funeral services will be conducted Friday, June 7, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Strode Funeral Home in Tompkinsville, with burial to follow in the White Cemetery. Bro. Mark Kendall will officiate.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 1:00 PM until 8:00 PM and will continue on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 8:00 AM until time of funeral service.

Alternate expressions of sympathy may be made to the White Cemetery in memory of Anna Faye Wilborn, and can be made at Strode Funeral Home in Tompkinsville, KY.